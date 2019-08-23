Police investigating a deadly shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a late-night shooting in York City.

Police were called to the 600 block of Bare Avenue around 11:30 Thursday night.

When they arrived they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

His identity has not been released.

There is no word on any suspects.

Police say they will release more information before noon on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department. You can text “York tips” to 847-411 (TIP411), call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.