Police investigating Hanover homicide that leaves one dead

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on the 300 block of High Street, Thursday at approximately 3:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered evidence of a forced entry into a residence in the area. When officers entered the residence, they located a 59 year old Hanover man who was deceased. The York County Coroner’s Office determined the death was a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities believe the incident to be isolated in nature and that the public is not in danger.

The police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

