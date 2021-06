YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of S. West St. and W. Mason Ave in York County Sunday night.

According to York City Police, officers discovered the victim who had injuries related to a shooting.

The victim was transported to York Hospital and later died from his injuries.

An investigation continues following the incident.

