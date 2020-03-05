Police investigating sexual assault along rail trail in downtown York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a brutal attack along a section of the York County Rail Trail in downtown York.

Investigators say a woman was sexually assaulted Friday, Feb. 28 around 6p.m. in the area of Kings Mill Road.

Wednesday, others who frequently use the trail warned others about the potential dangers.

“Whenever I’m passing through this particular region I never really feel particularly safe,” Chelsea Bush said.

For Bush, that unsafe feeling has now been all but confirmed.

“There’s a lot of people who sometimes loiter and just they’re clearly not here to use the trail,” Bush said.

She uses the trail almost daily, and walks the section where the attack occurred.

“I was hoping something like that wouldn’t happen but then I wasn’t surprised to hear that it did,” Bush said.

The attack happened along the trail behind the Good Time Ice building, according to the victim. She posted on Facebook that she was assaulted at knife-point in the suspect’s car, and then driven to another location and choked.

“He had his hand tightly on my throat and was crushing me…I could not move or scream,” the woman wrote in a post on the Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network (SPIN) page.

The man reportedly admitted that he had driven around before the attack, stalking her.

“It’s kind of depressing to hear that somebody actually got assaulted,” said York College Student, Jester Sedano. “I have never encountered anything negative or any negative aspects of it.”

Sedano says he walks the trail to-and-from school at least once a week, sometimes even at night. He offered up some advice.

“Headphones, don’t use your headphones if you’re walking at night because you need to have complete awareness of what’s around you based on your senses,” he said.

“I’m gonna try and find a buddy I think at least, but it’s sad because it is a nice trail and I enjoy using it,” Bush said.

The victim said she played along with the suspect’s demand and did everything he asked, saying she was scared for her life.

While it is part of a county park, York City Police patrol the particular section of the trail in question. The department wants to hear from anyone who may have seen the attack. Police are not yet releasing a suspect description or confirming specific details of the victims’ online account.

The woman was not seriously injured.