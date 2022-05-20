WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West York Borough are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 19.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

At least two suspects were involved in shooting at an individual they had arranged a meeting with, striking his vehicle multiple times. Police believe they were on Overbrook Avenue in the area of West Poplar when they fled south on Overbook after the shooting took place. They then traveled on foot onto West Princess Street.

Police are describing the suspects as being in their mid to late teens, both of which are male. One is suspected to be black and the other suspect is white or light-skinned. Both teens were wearing hoodies. Police remind the public that they do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone who has information on this incident or possibly witnessed the suspects is asked to contact the West York Borough Police Department by calling 911 or submitting a tip on West York Crimewatch or Facebook.