Police investigating shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continues to investigate a shooting after a man was found injured on the 800 block of East Gas Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The victim was rushed to the hospital to treat a non-life-threatening injury.

York City Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by phone or through their website.