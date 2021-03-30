Police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 13-year-old boy was shot Monday in York County according to York City Police who responded scene on the 100 block of S. Newberry St around 6:40 p.m.

Police say they discovered the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

The cause of the shooting is still being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204 or by submitting a tip online by clicking here. Tips can always be anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from abc27 News.