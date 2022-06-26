YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office responded to Wellspan York Hospital after being notified that someone had died after a shooting incident on Saturday, June 25.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The release stated that at around 10:55 p.m., shots were fired in the area of Cleveland and Lafayette Streets in the city. The victim was transported to Wellspan York Hospital, where life-saving measures were then started.

The victim died of his injuries at around 1:30 am on Sunday, June 26.

No other information has been released at this time regarding the incident, however, the death is being investigated as a homicide. York City police are investigating.

The name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified. An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 8 a.m.