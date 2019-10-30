Police look for drivers behaving badly around buses

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Newberry Township police Officer Taylor Nauman followed a school bus on its morning route Wednesday. He was watching for drivers who ignore lights and stop signs as part of Aggressive Driving Enforcement Day.

“They see the lights coming and they don’t want to stop, so they just hurry up and try to beat the stop sign from coming out,” Nauman said.

Nauman didn’t have to write any fines Wednesday, but that’s not always the case. A West Shore bus driver reported two violations on Tuesday.

Police want drivers to be patient. Failing to stop for a bus will result in a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a mandatory 60-day license suspension.

Officials say witnesses to a bus violation should call the police.