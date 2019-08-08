Police looking for 2 store robbers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for help to identify two people they say robbed the A-Plus Sunoco store in Spring Garden Township.

Police said one suspect was armed with a small, black pistol. He jumped over the counter and pointed the gun at the clerk Tuesday around 11:15 p.m.

The other robber remained in front of the counter. Both fled with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information should call Spring Garden police at 717-843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can also submit tips by texting “YORKTIPS” plus a message to 274637.