YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for people they said have stolen items from retail stores in York County.

According to York County Regional Police, they suspect two individuals of stealing laundry detergent and hygiene products in excess of $1,000.

Police have said these thefts occurred between June 27 and July 1. These individuals are also suspected of additional retail thefts in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.