YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect held up the Central mart on Mt. Rose Ave. on March 13 shortly before 11 p.m. Pictures from security cameras show the suspect wearing all black with blue gloves and a handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be emailed directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous