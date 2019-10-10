Police looking to identify theft suspects from Gold’s Gym

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a theft that occurred last week at the Gold’s Gym in Hopewell Township.

Police say last Wednesday two females entered the women’s locker room and stole a set of keys from a locker. The women then went to the parking lot, used the key fob to unlock a vehicle and stole a purse.

A female and male then entered a CVS in Shrewsbury Township and used the victim’s bank card to purchase two $500 Visa gift cards, police say.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be a white Nissan Sentra with an unknown registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP York Station at 717-299-7650 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-472-8477, all callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.