Police make arrest in connection to a shooting at a York City home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department made an arrest in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning at a home in York City.

Police say around 1:27 a.m. a 41-year-old man had been shot at the 300 block of Oak Lane. The victim was then transported to York Hospital for treatment.

Daryl Sweatman 36, of York and other family members were in the home during the shooting and were transported to York City Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

According to police Sweatman said he was at his residence sleeping when he heard a loud crash and his mother screaming. He said he then got a gun and saw the glass to the front door had been broken and someone was coming through it with a hammer.

Sweatman admitted that he fired three or four shots at the unknown man coming through the door but afterward realized the victim he shot was his uncle.

Officials say Sweatman had previously pleaded guilty to felony drug charges which made him ineligible to possess a firearm. His current charges are for possession of a firearm prohibited.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department. Tips can always be anonymous.