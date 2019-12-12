Police: Man had secret photos of undressing guest

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is charged after police say he surreptitiously photographed a house sitter while she was partially nude.

Joshua F. Kiehner, 36, of Windsor Township, is charged with a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

According to charging documents, Kiehner’s wife discovered the images on his computer. York Area Regional police seized his electronic devices in May.

Kiehner told investigators the photos were very old and that he thought he had deleted them, the criminal complaint states. The woman believes she was photographed while she was staying at the home in 2017.

Police said a thumb drive seized from Kiehner was shown to have been deleted at some point, but they were able to recover 20 images of the woman undressing. They said it appears the images were part of a collection of pornography.