Police: Man tried to run over ex’s boyfriend

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Felton man was arrested after he tried to run over his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend with a car, police said.

Matthew J. Adams, 33, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and related offenses.

Northern York County Regional police said Adams was sitting in a vehicle outside of the victim’s Jackson Township home Tuesday evening. They said when the victim went outside and began arguing with Adams, he drove forward toward the victim.

The man was not struck.

Adams then sped away and drove through several front yards. When officers found him sitting in his vehicle several blocks from the victim’s home, he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested, police said.

Adams was placed in York County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.