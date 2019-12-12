Police need help identifying Turkey Hill robber

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who robbed the Turkey Hill on 1242 East Market Street early Thursday morning.

York City Police responded to the robbery around 3:56 a.m. to investigate. They were told by witnesses a man entered the store with one hand in his pocket and demanded money from the register. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234, 717-849-2219 or through the Crimewatch App.