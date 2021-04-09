Police offer reward for tips leading to York homicide suspect arrest

Photo of shooting victim, Timiere Crosby (Credit: York City Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, the York City Police announced a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the shooting death of Timiere Crosby.

On the night of Monday, March 8, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 800 block of Linden Ave. Once on scene, police discovered 27-year-old Crosby with a gunshot wound.

Crosby was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injury.

Detectives continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information to contact the York City Police Department by calling ‪717-846-1234 or by submitting a tip online. Tips can always be anonymous.