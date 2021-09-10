Police: One-year-old child allegedly struck, bitten, jabbed by York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man is facing multiple charges after police say he abused and assaulted a one-year-old child in his care over the course of three weeks.

According to the Fairview Township Police Department, an investigation into 37-year-old Michael Scott Miller of the 500 block of Old York Road, revealed a pattern of physical abuse against the one-year-old child.

Authorities say Miller’s abuse included intentionally striking the child, biting them, pulling their hair, jabbing his fingers deep in the child’s ears and holding the child’s head underwater.

Officials reports say the abuse was ongoing over the course of three weeks.

Miller was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault-Victim Less than 6 Years Old and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

