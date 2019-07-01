Police: Pair charged thousands to stolen credit cards

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people they say used credit cards stolen from vehicles in West Manchester Township.

Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects on Monday. They said the man and woman in the pictures charged thousands to the stolen cards at several Weis Markets stores in the area.

West Manchester police took several reports of vehicle break-ins last week.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call the police department at 717-792-9514.