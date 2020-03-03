Police: Parents arrested after walking child while under the influence

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two parents face child endangerment charges after they were seen walking their son while visibly intoxicated, Nothern York County Police say.

Chad Reed, 29, and Jazlyn Winters, 23, face charges of endangering the welfare of a child and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

The two were spotted by police crossing the road at North George Street and West 11th Avenue, but were walking very slowly and had trouble maintaining their balance as Winters pushed a stroller holding their 3-year-old son.

An officer noted that traffic had to stop in order to give the couple more time to cross. After crossing, police say Winters dropped a can of soda and had trouble picking it up.

“They reported that they had been smoking marijuana and taking Adderall earlier in the day.,” police said.

When the officer spoke to both of them, police said they both had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech and could not stand still.

The two were arrested and posted cash bail and their son was to a grandparent.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.