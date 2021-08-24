Police pursuit in Virginia has local ties to man wanted by Carroll Township Police

(WHTM) — abc27 News has learned a man wanted by Carroll Township Police was involved in a police pursuit in Virginia yesterday, which reportedly ended with the man taking his own life.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time, pending notification of next of kin

According to Carroll Township Police, the man was a suspect in a domestic assault that took place at a home on the 100 Block of South Second Street in Dillsburg. Police say they were called to the scene Sunday evening for a stabbing. According to police, the victim had a minor injury to her arm and was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s car before police arrived.

Carroll Township police say charges were filed against the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to police, they used the suspect’s cell phone to locate him and then notified police in Virginia.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a pursuit with police in Virgnia around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 81 through Roanoke County. The suspect reportedly took his own life when the chase ended.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.