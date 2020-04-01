Police responded to bomb threat at York Co. Rutter’s

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene for a reported bomb scare outside of a York County Rutter’s.

Police are now clearing the scene after the Rutter’s in Loganville was evacuated and state police had the store surrounded. The diesel gas pumps were blocked off by caution tape.

From what abc27’s Aimee Lewis could see, was a crockpot looking device that was placed near a pump and a bomb squad was using a remote control robot to check out that device.

As of right now the has Rutter’s reopened. We reached out to corporate, and have not yet heard a response back.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.