Police search for missing Spring Grove-area teen

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a missing York County teenager they say is currently listed as a runaway.

Lauren Handy, 15, of Heidelberg Township, was last seen at her home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Southwestern Regional police said Handy left her home in a red Dodge Neon with others who are unknown. They said a person connected to the Dodge may have been evicted from their home recently and looking for someone to take a cat.

Handy is 4’10” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen with blonde hair but is known to dye her hair, police said. She is a ninth-grade student in the Spring Grove Area School District.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the police department at 717 225-1333.