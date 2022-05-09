YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden police continue to search for a suspect who is wanted for robbing a man of his cellphone after displaying a handgun near York College.

Kylee Davenport, of York, is to be charged as an adult for robbery and related offenses. The robbery took place on Tuesday, April 26, and Davenport was last seen riding on a bike northbound on Grantley Road toward the Rail Trail.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the township police department at 717-843-0851.