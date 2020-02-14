Police searching for man involved in West York shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding Emahn Weedon, who was involved in the shooting on the first block of Dewey Street on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Weedon, 18, was with recently arrested Shavar Pough when they were approached by two people. One of the people pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot Pough several times but hit him only once in the foot. Pough fired back several shots as everyone ran in opposite directions.

Weedon is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He has a felony warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, do not confront him and call 911 immediately.

