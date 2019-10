YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are currently searching for Samuel Vazquez-Rivera who held a pillow over his girlfriend’s face, punched her numerous times and told her he was going to kill her.

Sept. 28 at 3:08 a.m., York City Police responded to a domestic assault on the 400 block of South Queen Street.

They found the victim, had been assaulted by Vazquez-Rivera. He is wanted for numerous crimes resulting from this incident.

Anyone with information should contact York police and authorities.