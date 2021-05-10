Police searching for missing 14-yea-old in York County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Fairview Township are searching for a missing juvenile who went missing from her home early Saturday afternoon.

The Fairview Township Police Department says 14-year-old Abigail Christianson went missing around 2 p.m. Saturday from her residence on Farm House Lane in Fairview Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

