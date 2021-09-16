Police searching for missing teen last seen in Heidelberg Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are asking for help locating a missing teen. Northern York County Regional Police say 15-year-old Isabella Orner was last seen Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. in the area of York Road in Spring Grove, Heidelberg Township.

Officers say Orner was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, light khaki pants and flip flops. Orner may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 854-5571.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.