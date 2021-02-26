Police searching for missing woman last seen in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 43-year-old woman from Freedom Borough, Beaver County is believed to be missing according to the Southern York Regional Police Department.

Michele Shearer, 43, a white female, was last seen at 6 a.m. Thursday morning in New Freedom Borough, York County.

Shearer has shoulder-length blonde hair and is possibly driving a 2013 black Ford Explorer (black trim package) with Pennsylvania registration JDS4398.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944 or 717-854-5571 (York County Dispatch). You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

