Police say they ID'd 3 who set fires in a Walmart

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police say they have identified three people involved in setting fires inside a Walmart store in York County.

The group intentionally set two fires inside the Hanover Walmart while it was open to the public Tuesday evening, West Manheim Township said.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released, and it is unknown what charges they face.

The fires caused extensive damage and forced the store to close for 12 hours.

Three Walmart employees reported injuries due to smoke inhalation. One employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and then released.

The total loss amount to the business has not been determined, but Walmart officials have told investigators the loss will be substantial.