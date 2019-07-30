Police seek 4 in Hanover abduction, shooting at Manchester Township motel

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify four people they say abducted a 20-year-old man during a home invasion and then exchanged gunfire with the man’s brother at a Manchester Township motel.

Northern York County Regional Police on Tuesday released surveillance video that shows the group entering a Hanover apartment building where the kidnapping occurred on the night of July 23.

Authorities say the four then transported the man to the Super 8 on Arsenal Road and were looking for his brother. The group led the 20-year-old to the third floor of the motel and encountered the 26-year-old brother, who exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers in a hallway, police said.

The 20-year-old was struck by at least one bullet during the exchange. Responding officers found him lying in the hallway early Wednesday.

Police have said the injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Anyone with information should call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.