Police seek help to solve cold case hit-run death

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have renewed a plea for tips that could help solve a fatal hit-and-run in southern York County nearly 11 years ago.

Gladys Wheat, 85, of Glen Rock, was struck by a passing vehicle as she crossed Church Street in front of her home on the morning of May 11, 2009. The driver did not stop and fled east on Church Street.

Police said A small, dark-colored (black or green) four-door sedan, possibly an early 2000’s model, was seen near the scene. The car may have had dark window tinting on the driver’s side, and would have sustained damage to the front bumper and hood.

Anyone with information should call state police in York at 717-428-1011 and speak to Trooper Everhart, or call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.