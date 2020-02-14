Live Now
Big Race – Daytona

Police seek hit-run driver who struck elderly pedestrian

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities are requesting the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck an 84-year-old man in York.

Police on Friday released a photo from the area of North Richland Avenue and West Market Street where the man was struck Jan. 27, at around 9 a.m., while crossing east in the northern crosswalk of North Richland.

Witness reported the striking vehicle is a dark blue or possibly black Buick Enclave. The driver was turning north onto Richland Avenue from West Market.

Anyone with information should call York police at ‪717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, or submit a tip at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss