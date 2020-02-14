Police seek hit-run driver who struck elderly pedestrian

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities are requesting the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck an 84-year-old man in York.

Police on Friday released a photo from the area of North Richland Avenue and West Market Street where the man was struck Jan. 27, at around 9 a.m., while crossing east in the northern crosswalk of North Richland.

Witness reported the striking vehicle is a dark blue or possibly black Buick Enclave. The driver was turning north onto Richland Avenue from West Market.

Anyone with information should call York police at ‪717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, or submit a tip at www.yorkcitypolice.com.