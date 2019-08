YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for help to identify a man they say attempted to steal two portable smokeless grills from a Weis Markets store.

West Manchester police released photos of the man. They said he tried to take the grills, valued at $127, from the Roosevelt Avenue store on Tuesday.

When a security officer went after him, he dropped the grills and ran toward Roosevelt Avenue and Greenbriar Road.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Adam Jordan at 717-792-9514.