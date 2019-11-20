Police seek pair for robbery at Manchester Township hotel

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who robbed the Motel 6 in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional police released a video from the robbery that occurred Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

The video shows a woman at the front desk where she asked the night clerk for change for a dollar bill. The clerk reported that when she opened the cash register, an unknown male jumped over the counter and struck her in the head.

The clerk told officers she had no idea where her attacker was lurking before he jumped the counter. He took cash from the register and fled with the woman. It is unknown if they ran from the hotel or fled in a vehicle.

The clerk suffered a lump to her forehead but did not seek medical attention. No weapons were used.

Anyone with information should call the Northern York Regional police at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.

