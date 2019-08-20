Police seek public assistance identifying thief

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police Department are investigating the pictured individual for attempting to pass stolen checks using stolen identification.

This occurred on June 27 at a bank in Manchester Township.

The suspect was unsuccessful because the bank teller knew the person who had their identity stolen.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

If you can identify the subject, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.