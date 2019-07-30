Police seek tips to find York’s most wanted

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who’s been linked to several recent shootings in the city.

Police say Khalic “Buddha” Cross has since been linked to 80 percent of the shootings in the city this summer, including one July 14 that injured a woman at a neighborhood cookout in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

The 47-year-old woman was struck in the leg.

In that incident, Cross, 25, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm and 150 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

Police have been looking for Cross since last month. That’s when he was charged with strangulation and other charges regarding a December assault.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich says federal, state, and county officials are working together like never before. He said the only way to find Cross is through an anonymous tip from someone that knows him.

“Right now, I feel helpless,” Helfrich said. “We are throwing everything we got at this. People are working overtime. We are doing stakeouts. All of our energy is going into this.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department’s tip line at 717-849-2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text “York tips” and a message to 847411 (TIP411).

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.