YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a shooting suspect in York City.

Officials say around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night a 49-year-old man was shot in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cottage Place.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

It is not known if this was a targeted shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.