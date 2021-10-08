Police seize over 12 pounds of marijuana and pistol with ‘obliterated serial number’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County have seized a 22 caliber pistol, 221 marijuana blunts and over 12 pounds of marijuana in five and 10-gram packets following a large drug investigation.

The Newberry Township Police Department says they found a number of dangerous and harmful drugs including:

762, 5 grams of marijuana packets,

192, 10 grams of marijuana packets,

221 marijuana blunts,

87 marijuana lollipops,

58 marijuana bowls,

20 CBD packets of marijauna,

6 mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana,

4, 1lb bags of CBD marijuana,

and one mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana

Police say the seizure also included a 22 caliber pistol with an “obliterated serial number” and two marijuana scales. Reports indicate two subjects were taken into custody and arraigned on drug-related charges.