Police seize over 12 pounds of marijuana and pistol with ‘obliterated serial number’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County have seized a 22 caliber pistol, 221 marijuana blunts and over 12 pounds of marijuana in five and 10-gram packets following a large drug investigation.

The Newberry Township Police Department says they found a number of dangerous and harmful drugs including:

  • 762, 5 grams of marijuana packets,
  • 192, 10 grams of marijuana packets,
  • 221 marijuana blunts,
  • 87 marijuana lollipops,
  • 58 marijuana bowls,
  • 20 CBD packets of marijauna,
  • 6 mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana,
  • 4, 1lb bags of CBD marijuana,
  • and one mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana

Police say the seizure also included a 22 caliber pistol with an “obliterated serial number” and two marijuana scales. Reports indicate two subjects were taken into custody and arraigned on drug-related charges.

