Police trying to identify thief who stole $700 worth of items from a York County Walmart

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Walmart in York County on Thursday for a report of over $700 of merchandise stolen.

Officials say upon further investigation it was confirmed that an unknown male stole approximately $700 worth of merchandise consisting of a 40-inch TV, a Roomba, a car stereo, and multiple items of clothing that he stored in a plastic bin.

Police say the theft occurred at the Walmart at 698 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP York Station at 717-428-1011 and speak to Tpr. Dressler.