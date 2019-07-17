Police: Woman escaped custody after shrimp theft at store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an unknown woman they say sneaked away from custody after she was caught shoplifting shrimp from a grocery store.

West Manchester Township police released a surveillance photo of the woman. They said a loss prevention officer stopped her in the parking lot of the Weis Markets store on Roosevelt Avenue on Monday.

The security officer called 911 and led the woman to the loss prevention office. She asked to use a restroom, and as the loss prevention officer was meeting police at the front of the store, she ran off.

Anyone who can identify the woman should call West Manchester Township police at 717-792-9514.