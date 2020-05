YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Several changes have been made if you are planning to vote in York County.

There are 13 permanent polling locations changes plus two new places in West Manheim Township. The county also made changes to temporary locations.

These changes stem from issues in the last election. The county says that the large number of mail-in ballot applications that should make the voting process go smoother.

The full list of polling place changes can be found here.