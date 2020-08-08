Popular downtown York bar makes grand reopening

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular bar in downtown York is holding a grand reopening tonight.

Granfalloons used the statewide shutdown to its advantage by using the time to renovate. Now, it’s ready to open its doors to the public. The owners are expecting a large crowd and are prepared to follow the governor’s orders.

Granfalloons is next to city hall and has been open for 40 years.

