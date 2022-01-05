Portion of I-83 South in York County closed due to crash

Courtesy of PennDOT, 511PA. Camera on EXIT 21

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 83 south in York County.

The crash occurred on I-83 southbound between Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – MARKET ST and Exit 19A: PA 462 EAST – MARKET ST. All lanes closed.

According to PennDOT spokesperson, Fritzi Schreffler, multiple vehicles were involved. No word on injuries or updates on how long the road will be closed at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.