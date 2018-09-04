YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A police officer in York County was taken to a hospital after being exposed to heroin and fentanyl at a DUI checkpoint over the weekend.

Exposure to dangerous drugs such as fentanyl is a problem that's becoming more common for police.

"It just takes such a small amount to come into contact to have some ill effects," state police Cpl. Adam Reed said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fentanyl can be absorbed into the body by inhalation or skin contact. The drug is estimated to be 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.

"We absolutely have to change the way we approach these sort of traffic stops and incidents," Reed said.

State police are training troopers on how to use precaution when approaching stopped vehicles.

"We've certainly made an increased effort in awareness to wear personal protective equipment," Reed said. "That could be something as simple as donning gloves when you're searching through a car or searching through someone's pockets."

Troopers and local police officers are being better trained to detect when someone's under the influence of an illegal drug. State police have drug recognition experts trained to know the signs of impairment.

"We could bring in one of these drug recognition experts to do the proper testing on this individual, and they can find exactly what drug they're under the influence of," Reed said.