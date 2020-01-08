Live Now
Power restored to hundreds in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of people in Hanover went about 24 hours without power after Tuesday’s storm.

Met-Ed reported electricity had been restored to all customers by noon Wednesday.

The outage stemmed from a fire at a substation in eastern Hanover.

“It’s very frustrating,” Hanover resident Tammy Deardorff said of the outage. “It can get to be a little bit depressing because we couldn’t sleep last night. It was so quiet, and with no power or anything, as a family, we had to put sweaters on and blankets and everything.”

