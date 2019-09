YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Lancaster based café opened a new location in downtown York.

Prince Street Café is on the first floor of the historic Rupp Building on 2 West Market Street on Continental Square.

Starting next week the café will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It will also have open conference rooms for businesses and will offer catering services beginning next month.

For more about Prince Street Café, visit their website: https://princestreetcafe.com/