Prosecutors to seek death penalty in movie theater slaying

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a shooting death inside a Pennsylvania movie theater last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged in York County with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the Dec. 2 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.

Defense attorney Jon White said he and his client were disappointed and planned to to challenge the state’s ability to seek capital punishment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)