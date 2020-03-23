1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Halifax Area Schools Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Prosecutors to seek death penalty in movie theater slaying

York

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

York Movie Theater shooting

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a shooting death inside a Pennsylvania movie theater last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged in York County with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the Dec. 2 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.

Defense attorney Jon White said he and his client were disappointed and planned to to challenge the state’s ability to seek capital punishment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss