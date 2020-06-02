Protest turns violent as hundreds march through York City streets

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of downtown York Monday evening as protests continue following the death of George Floyd.

The march began at Penn Park, moved to the police station, then became a parade down George Street, which still had cars occupying the road. The roads were not blocked off, which meant that vehicles had to yield way for protestors.

The march took a violent turn when a fight broke out between a protester and a driver. The driver was dragged out of their vehicle, while several people swarmed around the car in a scuffle. The commotion eventually resulted in someone jumping on the vehicle and shattering the rear window.

Police were nowhere to be found during the ensuing chaos, while protestors were angered that some drivers continued on despite people occupying the roads.

Hundreds of people reconvened at Continental Square until Mayor Michael Helfrich arrived in attempts to calm the situation. “This is just getting started,” he said to abc27 reporter Aimee Lewis on the scene.

A video of the march can be viewed here. *Warning this video contains violence and profanity*